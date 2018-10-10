Irish Premiership: O'Connor extends Linfield contract

Michael O'Connor and Blues boss Davis Healy celebrate after Monday's win at Glentoran

Linfield striker Michael O'Connor has a signed a new deal which will keep him at Windsor Park until at least 2020.

The 20-year-old former Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk forward joined the Blues on a one-year deal in July.

The news comes just two days after O'Connor's goal gave Linfield a 1-0 victory over Belfast rivals Glentoran.

"He's young, enthusiastic and he's still got a lot of improvement in him but he's got enormous potential," Blues boss David Healy told the club website.

He added: "I'm delighted that we've reached agreement with Michael for him to sign a one-year extension to his existing contract.

"He's loved every minute of being at Linfield and he's proving to be a very good player.

"Michael's strong and with an eye for goal and I know this news will go down very well with our supporters, who've taken to him already and who have been hugely impressed with his attitude and performances to date.

"I'm delighted that he's shown his commitment to this club by readily extending his contract for at least another year."

Monday night's narrow win over Glentoran at the Oval moved Linfield to within one point of Premiership leaders Glenavon.