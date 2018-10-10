Uefa Nations League: Countries to get paid more money for taking part

Media playback is not supported on this device Nations League explained: How the new format works

Each of the 55 European countries in the Nations League will receive more money, Uefa has confirmed.

The overall winning country will collect 10.5m euros (£9.18m), an increase from the original figure of 7.5m euros (£6.55m).

Each nation's "solidarity payment", is being increased by 50%, with more prize money also for the four league winners.

The increase in money was made possible by "Uefa's solid financial situation" and "earnings from Euro 2016".

It means England, who are in the top section, will earn a minimum of 2.25m euros (£1.97m), while second-tier Northern Ireland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland will collect at least 1.5m euros (£1.31m), with Scotland, in the third level, picking up no less than 1.125m euros (£982,950).

The competition is split into four leagues, based on each nation's coefficient ranking, with 12 teams in Leagues A and B, 15 in League C and 16 in league D with the first-phase matches taking place during the international breaks in September, October and November.

One winner from each league will earn a spot at Euro 2020, with the top four nations from League A battling to become the overall Nations League champion in June.

England lost 2-1 to Spain at Wembley in their Nations League opener and play in Croatia on Friday.

Northern Ireland were beaten 2-1 by Bosnia-Herzegovina, with Wales winning 4-1 against the Republic of Ireland but then losing 2-0 to Denmark, while Scotland won their first game - 2-0 against Albania.