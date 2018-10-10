Aberdeen concerned despite winning extra Scottish League Cup semi-final tickets

Rangers and Aberdeen meet in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at Hampden

Aberdeen have urged "more transparency" over ticketing for showpiece games after claiming to have won their battle for more League Cup semi-final briefs.

The Dons will receive 20,300 tickets for their Hampden tie with Rangers on Sunday 28 October after complaining about their initial 16,800 allocation.

Rangers, meanwhile, are pleased to have "the lion's share" of tickets.

They added "commonsense has prevailed", with them receiving "just under 26,000 tickets with the possibility of more".

Rangers added that they had "resisted fiercely" plans to split supporters in Hampden's North Stand.

Aberdeen said they were initially told they would get a tranche of tickets for that area of the ground if they sold their initial batch.

Pittodrie commercial director Rob Wicks said: "In good faith, we gave this information to our fans - only to find out yesterday that, in order to get the North Stand, we'd have to sell virtually all of our 16,800 tickets in a matter of just a few days, putting us in an impossible position.

"These unnecessary delays surrounding the venue and kick-off time of our match have impacted upon the time available to sell tickets.

"We hope the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) will have learnt from this experience. Allocations have to be done on a basis which puts supporters first. Our fans deserve to know these facts.

"That it's taken 10 days since the draw leaves a lot to be desired,"

Aberdeen say it required "intensive negotiations" before they received an increased number of premium tickets in the South Stand, plus additional briefs in the East Stand, for the 52,000-capacity stadium.

Wicks' words echo those of his chairman, Stewart Milne, who on Monday called for the SPFL and the Scottish FA to hold a summit to address concerns over the semi-final arrangements and recent refereeing decisions.

Following the semi-final draw on 28 September, the SPFL originally announced that both matches would be played at Hampden on the same day, leading to both Aberdeen and Hearts to complain about travel arrangements to Glasgow for their fans.

Five days later, one semi-final was moved to Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium with a 13:30 start and the other switched to a 16:30 kick-off at Hampden.