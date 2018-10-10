Africa Cup of Nations: Ethiopia v Kenya ends goalless

The top two teams in each of the 12 qualifying groups will progress to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon

Ethiopia and visitors Kenya played out a 0-0 draw in a Group F qualifier for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Harambee Stars thought they had scored five minutes before half time but the goal from striker Michael Olunga, who plays in Japan, was ruled out for for a foul.

The neighbours are set to face each other again on Sunday in Nairobi.

Both teams now have four points from their three matches so far.

The other match in this group between Ghana and Sierra Leone has been called off by the Confederation of African Football as Leone Stars are currently banned from global football.

It is still unclear whether the games between the Black Stars and the Leone Stars, who both have three points from two matches, will be played at some point in the future.

Zambia host Guinea-Bissau in Group K in Lusaka later on Wednesday while the other game in that group sees Mozambique hosting Namibia on Saturday afternoon.

Guinea-Bissau and and Mozambique are on four points after the opening two games while Zambia and Namibia have a point apiece.