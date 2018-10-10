Simon Hallett: Plymouth Argyle owner to become chairman of League One club
Plymouth Argyle's majority shareholder Simon Hallett is to become the League One club's chairman.
The United States-based businessman was due to stay in his role as vice-chairman when current chairman James Brent steps down on 31 October.
But chairman-elect David Felwick, a former managing director of supermarket chain Waitrose, will not now take over for personal reasons.
Hallett has a 54% stake in the club, while Brent has retained a 30% share.
Lifelong Argyle supporter Hallett, who is chief investment officer of a global investment management firm, and his wife Jane gave the club £4.1m towards their new grandstand last January.
They previously invested a 'substantial amount' in the club when he joined the board in April 2016.