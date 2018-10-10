Leeds United: Owner Andrew Radrizzani has rejected bids for Championship club

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani took over at Elland Road in May 2017

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has received multiple takeover approaches for the club, but values it at "double what I invested in it".

The Italian became sole owner of the Championship club in May 2017.

Speaking at the Leaders Business Summit in London, he said he was not interested in selling and wants Leeds to become one of the "top-eight brands in the Premier League".

Leeds are third in the Championship, with 23 points from 12 games so far.

The Yorkshire club have not been in the top flight of English football since being relegated in 2003-04.

It was reported that Radrizzani, who is also the owner of sports broadcaster Eleven Sports, paid £45m to buy Leeds.

He initially obtained a 50% stake in January 2017 before buying out compatriot Massimo Cellino's remaining 50% three months later. He went on to purchase the Elland Road ground in June, bringing it back into the club's hands after 13 years.

In August 2017, Radrizzani said he was committed to investing £100m into the club.