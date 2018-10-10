Monaco: Thierry Henry on manager shortlist to replace Leonardo Jardim

Henry is assistant coach to Belgium manager Roberto Martinez

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry is being considered as a replacement for manager Leonardo Jardim at Monaco.

The French club are expected to sack their Portuguese boss, 44, with the team third from bottom in Ligue 1 with six points from nine games.

Henry, 41, who is on the shortlist for a similar role at Aston Villa, began his professional career at Monaco and helped them win Ligue 1 in 1997.

Jardim led the club to another French title in 2017, their first since 2000.

The former Sporting Lisbon manager was appointed by Monaco in 2014 and helped develop players such as Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar, and Manchester City pair Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy.

Jardim also guided the French side to the Champions League semi-finals during the 2016-17 campaign.