Omar Sowunmi: Yeovil Town skipper ruled out for rest of 2018 with ankle injury

Omar Sowunmi has scored five goals in 79 appearances for Yeovil Town

Yeovil Town captain Omar Sowunmi is unlikely to play again this year after injuring ankle ligaments.

The 22-year-old was hurt towards the end of the Glovers' 0-0 draw with Milton Keynes Dons last month.

Sowunmi has been told that he will be out for between 10 and 12 weeks after being assessed by a specialist.

The former Ipswich Town youngster is in his fourth season at Huish Park and agreed a new two-year contract with the League Two club in the summer.