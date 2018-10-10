Omar Sowunmi: Yeovil Town skipper ruled out for rest of 2018 with ankle injury
Yeovil Town captain Omar Sowunmi is unlikely to play again this year after injuring ankle ligaments.
The 22-year-old was hurt towards the end of the Glovers' 0-0 draw with Milton Keynes Dons last month.
Sowunmi has been told that he will be out for between 10 and 12 weeks after being assessed by a specialist.
The former Ipswich Town youngster is in his fourth season at Huish Park and agreed a new two-year contract with the League Two club in the summer.