Gloucester City appoint Chris Todd as new manager

Chris Todd will balance his work as a coach at South Devon College with his new role at Gloucester City

National League South side Gloucester City have appointed former Eastleigh boss Chris Todd as their new manager.

The 37-year-old has been out of work since resigning as assistant manager at Truro City in August.

Todd led National League side Eastleigh to the FA Cup third round for the first time in 2016 where they lost in a replay to Championship side Bolton.

The former Exeter City and Torquay United defender replaces Marc Richards who became Hereford boss last week.

"I'm really excited about the challenge ahead, for me personally it's a real honour with the club looking to come home, to think that I'll be the man to do that," said Todd, who returned to play football after being diagnosed with leukaemia almost a decade ago.

"Even though it's very much a family and volunteer run club, Gloucester are ambitious and you can tell that after meeting the board and hearing their vision for it.

"With my experiences, I believe I've got a lot to offer and I cannot wait to get started."