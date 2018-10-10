Martin O'Neill defends Cyrus Christie after Alan Shearer criticism

Cyrus Christie has earned 18 caps with the Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has questioned Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer's managerial record following "severe criticism" of Fulham right-back Cyrus Christie.

Shearer said Christie, playing at wing-back, was "not worried about defending" during Sunday's 5-1 loss to Arsenal.

O'Neill said Shearer had not "thought out" his comments.

"You haven't put in the possibility that the manager has told him to stay up the pitch," said O'Neill.

"He [Shearer] should have prefaced things by saying 'I don't know what the manager has said' because, at the end of the day, the manager has asked him to stay up the pitch and not worry about getting back.

"I don't think the severe criticism was as warranted. I don't think everything was down to him and the first thing I thought about when Shearer was saying those things is 'you should be asking the question'.

"Maybe that's why he only managed eight games, that might be something to do with it."

Former England striker Shearer, 48, took over at Newcastle in April 2009 and was in charge for the final eight games, winning once, as the Magpies were relegated from the Premier League.

Ireland welcome Denmark in the Nations League on Saturday before also hosting Wales on Tuesday.