NI League Cup third round: Crusaders survive scare to beat Ballinamallard

Crusaders came from behind to beat Championship strugglers Ballinamallard United 2-1 in the League Cup third round with Matthew Snoddy's late goal.

Joe Gormley's second of the game earned Cliftonville a last-gasp 3-2 win over Carrick Rangers who had been 2-0 down.

Jude Winchester's goal in added time saw Ballymena United defeat H&W Welders 1-0 and Michael McLellan netted twice as Ards saw off Dergview 4-1.

Seanan Clucas struck late in extra-time to see Dungannon beat Warrenpoint 3-2.

The draw for the quarter-finals will be made on Saturday, with the other three ties - Glentoran v Coleraine, Linfield v Institute and Newry City v Portadown - to be played on Tuesday 30 October.

Crusaders survived a scare against Harry McConkey's Mallards, who lie bottom of the second tier of local football after losing their last eight league games.

Sixteen-year-old Michael Glynn fired past Harry Doherty from close range to put the visitors ahead against the run of play in the 65th minute.

However Kyle Owens looped an 80th-minute header into the empty net for an equaliser after John Connolly failed to deal with a corner.

Snoddy lobbed goalkeeper Connolly who was caught off his line for the winner in the dying seconds.

Joe Gormley took his tally for the season to 18 goals with a double for Cliftonville

Cliftonville looked to be in control of their tie at Solitude thanks to Levi Ives' 25-yard free-kick into the top corner after 14 minutes and Gormley's penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Daniel Kelly headed in from Lee Chapman's cross in the 77th minute and Lloyd Anderson found the net from inside the area 10 minutes later to draw Carrick level.

Gormley dinked the ball over the keeper from inside the area with two minutes left to ensure the Reds' passage into the last-eight draw.

Holders Dungannon Swifts were made to battle all the way by fellow Premiership outfit Warrenpoint Town before Clucas's late intervention, a fizzing shot which went in at the near post, eliminated the prospect of a penalty shoot-out.

Jarlath O'Rourke had put the Swifts ahead late in the first half but Philip Donnelly equalised soon before the interval, both goals coming about following poor defending.

An Anto Reilly own goal nudged Kris Lindsay's side in front for a second time, then Donnelly's second of the night in the 90th minute ensured the match went into an extra half-hour.

Ballymena struggled to get past H&W Welders at the Showgrounds, both sides passing up chances before Ballymena's marginal superiority in the second half was rewarded with Winchester's winner from seven yards out.

David Jeffrey's Sky Blues are aiming to reach the final for the third year in a row, having won the decider in 2017 and then losing to Dungannon at Windsor Park in February.

Dergview were unable to secure a second top-flight scalp, having seen off Glenavon 1-0 at Mourneview Park in the previous round of the competition.

Ards striker McLellan beat Alan Buchanan after being left unmarked in the area after a quarter of an hour but soon after Garth Falconer made it 1-1 by gliding past visiting stopper Sam Johnston and sliding the ball into the empty net.

After the break McLellan completed a double by firing a penalty into the roof of the net, while Ryan Strain arrowed in a header for his first goal for the club and Kyle Cherry added his side's fourth.