Women's Football: Fifa wants new women's club cup and 60m players by 2026

France's Lyon are the holders of the Women's Champions League, Uefa's elite women's club competition

Fifa wants to create an international women's club competition as it aims to double global participation in the women's game to 60 million by 2026.

The plans are part of the governing body's first "global strategy" for women's football, launched on Tuesday.

New competitions are being considered as part of a review and other examples include a "Fifa Women's World League".

The men's Club World Cup - founded in 2000 and won by Real Madrid in 2017 - does not yet have a female equivalent.

Youth development tournaments and a Fifa women's futsal competition are also among the potential plans.

In addition, the governing body wants to double the number of member associations that have organised youth leagues for female players by 2026.

Other goals include ensuring all member associations have at least one woman on their executive committee by the same year, and that by 2022, at least one third of Fifa committee members are women.

Secretary general Fatma Samoura said: "As Fifa's first female secretary general, I am proud to launch our first global strategy for women's football.

"We will work hand-in-hand with our 211 member associations around the world to increase grassroots participation, enhance the commercial value of the women's game and strengthen the structures surrounding women's football.

"Most importantly it will make football more accessible to girls and women and encourage female empowerment, a subject of great importance, now more than ever before."

In September, a Fifa report found that women's football clubs had spent £375,000 on international transfers in 2018, compared with £5.4bn in the men's game.

England and Scotland have qualified for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, where 24 nations will compete in the competition's eighth finals.