Ian McCall '100%' not interested in Partick Thistle post

Alan Archibald left Partick Thistle on Saturday night

Ayr United manager Ian McCall says he is "100%, completely and utterly" not interested in returning to take over as Partick Thistle boss.

McCall, whose Somerset Park side are top of the Championship, was in charge at Firhill for four years until 2011.

But after Alan Archibald's sacking on Saturday, he insists his loyalty to friend Archibald, and Ayr chairman Lachlan Cameron, would be an issue.

"I can rule that out totally," McCall told BBC Scotland.

"For what I owe my chairman, and that's nothing to do with lack of ambition, it's to do with stuff far more important than football.

"It wouldn't sit right with me sitting in Alan Archibald's seat. It just 100% would not."

Archibald was in charge of Thistle for over five years and led them to the First Division title in his first season at the helm in 2013.

However, following the Jags' relegation in the summer, the club's board made the decision to call time on his tenure with the Glasgow side sitting eighth in the Scottish second tier after eight games.

"I spoke to Archie on Sunday and I wish I'd been a good enough friend to tell him what I thought at the time," said McCall.

"Alan Archibald should have left at the end of the season of his own accord.

"I think he looked tired, I think he needed away from the game for six months then come back refreshed because undoubtedly he's a very good manager.

"I wish I'd offered that advice. He'd have probably ignored me."