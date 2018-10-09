'Signing new Queens deal very easy decision' - prolific Stephen Dobbie

Stephen Dobbie celebrates one of his 24 goals this season

Queen of the South's prolific striker Stephen Dobbie says signing a new contract "was a very easy decision".

Dobbie has scored 24 goals in 15 games this term and has extended his stay at Palmerston by a year until summer 2020.

Already this season he has scored four hat-tricks while it emerged last month he was Europe's most prolific striker above Lionel Messi and Eden Hazard.

"Everybody knows how I feel about the club and the supporters and I'm loving my football just now," Dobbie said.

Dobbie previously played for Queens from 2007 to 2009 before going on to play for a string of clubs south of the border including Swansea, Blackpool, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Fleetwood Town and Bolton Wanderers.

Since returning to Dumfries two years ago, he netted 26 goals in his first season, 27 in his second and is now just three shy of equalling that tally in the current campaign.

"Stephen's record speaks for itself so it's fantastic for the club and the supporters to know that he will be with us for the next 18 months," said Queens manager Gary Naysmith.

"His extended contract is certainly well deserved."