Nations League: England's Ross Barkley 'better equipped' for international football

Ross Barkley made his England debut in a World Cup qualifier against Moldova in September 2013

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley says he is better equipped to make an impact at international level after earning his first England call-up in two years.

The 24-year-old has been recalled by Gareth Southgate for the Nations League games against Croatia and Spain.

Barkley set up the opener and scored the second in Chelsea's 3-0 Premier League win at Southampton on Sunday.

"I feel much more mature and I'm ready to show what I'm capable of what I've shown in spells," he said.

Barkley, who has 22 caps, is in the England squad for the first time since May 2016, having been overlooked by Southgate as he struggled with form and fitness last season.

He did not play for seven months at former club Everton because of a hamstring injury, which needed surgery in August 2017, five months before he joined Chelsea for £15m.

A brief return to action followed his move to Stamford Bridge, only for Barkley not to play under Antonio Conte between 31 January and 13 May.

Barkley, who only played 131 minutes in the Premier League last season, says he has worked hard to regain full fitness and is enjoying the benefits under new boss Maurizio Sarri.

The midfielder's claims for an England recall were pushed by the Italian manager, who said after Sunday's game he expected the Liverpool-born player to become "very important for the England national team".

"Everybody develops at different rates," Barkley, who made his Everton debut aged 17 in 2011, said.

"I understand my football better now, more than I ever have understood it before. I'm happy, confident and going in the right direction.

"I feel I'm better equipped now. I've had expectations on me from a young age and I've dealt with them.

"I've been through difficult spells but I'm coming out of it a better player. I've worked on my weaknesses defensively and worked on my attacking strengths.

"I think I'm becoming a better all-round player."