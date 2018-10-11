Can you name the England XI that lost to Croatia in 2007?

Steve McClaren
The game in November 2007 against Croatia was Steve McClaren's last in charge of England

Croatia have made a recent habit of inflicting misery on English football fans.

In the summer just gone, they ended England's quest to claim a first World Cup in 52 years by knocking Gareth Southgate's side out in the semi-finals in Russia.

Before that, though, on a wet and miserable night at Wembley in November 2007, they stopped England qualifying for Euro 2008 with a 3-2 qualifying victory.

Most of you will probably remember England's manager that night - the man lampooned afterwards by the press as the 'Wally with a Brolly'. But can you recall the starting XI he fielded?

You have three minutes to name them all...

