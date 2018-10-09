Nations League: James McClean backs Harry Arter's Republic of Ireland return

McClean said he didn't agree with Arter's decision to make himself unavailable for last month's games

James McClean says Harry Arter has his "100% backing" after returning to the Republic of Ireland squad for the Nations League double-header against Denmark and Wales.

Bournemouth man Arter pulled out of the games against Wales and Poland following a training ground row with assistant manager Roy Keane.

"I'm pleased to see him back. He's a good lad," said McClean on Tuesday.

"He's a good player. At the minute, we need all the good players we can get."

McClean, renowned for his passion for the Ireland jersey, said that he "didn't agree" with Arter's decision to declare himself unavailable for last month's two games.

"I'd tell Harry myself that I don't agree with that. You'd have to put a gun to my head for me to not show up and play for Ireland.

"But obviously everyone is different, and he's here now. He's a team-mate. He's here to play for Ireland."

Republic morale 'always good' - McClean

Audio of Stephen Ward's version of Arter's exchange with Keane prompted suggestions of damaged morale within the Republic camp last month.

However, McClean was quick to deny the charge.

He said: "Two men having a row - that's unheard of. So what? Someone had a go at someone.

"We're all grown men at the end of the day. You just get on with it. The morale in the squad is good. It's always been good."

Martin O'Neill revealed last week that Arter had held recent discussions with Roy Keane

O'Neill believes Keane bust-up will motivate Arter

Arter was included in the squad for Saturday's home game against Denmark in Dublin and next Tuesday's tussle with the Welsh at the Aviva Stadium after he and Keane talked over their differences.

Republic boss O'Neill is confident there will be no lasting scars for Arter, who is on loan at Cardiff City.

"I probably believe that it should make Harry stronger for it all," added O'Neill.

"If there's criticism coming your way, take it in some sort of spirit and attempt to prove someone wrong if the criticism is levelled at you. If someone is praising you, then try to prove them right.

"I think he wants to do it not just here, but also that Bournemouth were wrong to let him leave or certainly go out this year on loan."

McClean was withering when asked for his view on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's dismissal of the Nations League as "the most senseless competition in the world".

"We're here to play for our country. It doesn't matter whether it's a friendly, a Uefa Nations League (game) or a qualifier. It means something. It means everything - well, to me anyway.

"I couldn't care less what Jurgen Klopp says, to be honest."