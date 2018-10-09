FA Council to vote on Wembley sale on 24 October

Wembley Stadium reopened 11 years ago after a rebuild costing £757m

The FA Council is set to vote on the proposed £600m sale of Wembley Stadium on 24 October.

The 127-member body meets on Thursday to hear a presentation from Football Association executives about why they are backing the stadium's sale to Fulham owner Shahid Khan.

A senior FA source has told BBC Sport the board believes the odds are slightly against the purchase being sanctioned given the strong objections of some councillors to the home of English football being sold off.

The council - which includes representatives of the Premier League, Football League and county FAs and is often referred to as the parliament of English football - has no powers to formally stop the deal.

But the FA board - led by chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn - wants a clear mandate from the various stakeholders that make up the English game if it is to then to give its own final approval.

After Thursday's talks, councillors will consult with their own boards or members before returning to Wembley on 24 October to make a final decision.

If approved, the FA board would then meet at a yet to be decided date to rubber stamp the deal.

The FA has been determined to show that having received such a sizeable offer from American sports and car parts billionaire Khan, it has consulted widely and given everyone concerned the relevant information to make an informed choice.

The FA is seeking to revolutionise grassroots facilities and pitches over the next 20 years with the money. With matched funding and revenues from the Club Wembley business which the FA would retain, that figure could reach £1.5bn in direct additional investment.

Meanwhile, Khan - who also owns the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars - has sent a two-page letter to every councillor this week in which he says he will be a "responsible owner and operator of Wembley Stadium".