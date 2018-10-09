Wigan Athletic: Takeover of Championship club should be completed in 'next six weeks'

Wigan Athletic have won five of their 12 Championship matches this season

The takeover of Wigan by International Entertainment Corporation (IEC) should be completed by the end of November.

The Hong Kong-based company agreed a £22m deal for the Championship club in May.

Current Wigan chairman David Sharpe and his family have been majority shareholders since 1995, overseeing the Latics' FA Cup triumph in 2013.

Paul Cook's side are 12th in the second tier with 17 points from their first 12 matches after promotion last season.

The club said in a statement: "The change of ownership is expected to complete within the next six weeks subject to, and upon the fulfilment of, certain conditions including the approval by the shareholders of IEC of the relevant transactions for the change of ownership.

"We would like to stress our appreciation once more for your patience and continued loyal support throughout this process."