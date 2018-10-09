Mark Harris: Wales U21 forward hoping to earn Newport County recall

Mark Harris has scored two goals for Newport County this season

Euro 2019 qualifier: Romania Under-21 v Wales Under-21 Venue: Stadionul Dr Constantin Radulescu, Cluj-Napoca Date: Friday, 12 October Kick-off: 18:00 BST

Forward Mark Harris is hoping to impress Newport County manager Mike Flynn while on Wales Under-21 duty.

The 19-year-old is on loan from Cardiff City and started the season as a regular but lost his place.

Harris is with Wales for the Euro 2019 qualifiers with Romania on 12 October in Cluj-Napoca and Switzerland on 16 October at Newport's Rodney Parade.

"I spoke to the gaffer and he said he was going to try and come and watch so there's more time to impress," he said.

"Hopefully I'll do that and then try and get myself in the team."

County are third in League Two and Harris has enjoying the first few months of his six-month loan spell at Rodney Parade.

"I just want to get as many games as I can and gain as much experience," Harris added.

Harris is back in Rob Page's Under-21 squad after he missed the 2-0 defeat against Portugal in Bangor which ended Wales' slim chances of qualifying.

The Swansea-born player had suffered concussion in the previous game against Liechtenstein.

"I knocked myself out," Harris said.

Mark Harris (centre) scored for Cardiff City against Swansea City in last season FAW Youth Cup final

"I caught myself with my knee on the way down after going up for a header and I was out [of playing] for a week.

"I've had concussion once before but I don't think I had it as bad as that because I couldn't remember it.

"The last thing I remember is being in the changing rooms.

"I didn't get any symptoms at all. I was with the physio for a full week after that and I was doing tests and nothing came back."

Wales face Romania away on Friday before hosting Switzerland on home turf four days later.

"Obviously we can't qualify but we've got two tough teams," Harris said.

"We drew against Romania and I thought they were very good but in our first game against Switzerland we went away and got a 3-0 win.

"We're hoping to do that against Romania on Friday and next Tuesday against Switzerland as well."