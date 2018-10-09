England: Football Foundation to sponsor team for Uefa Nations League matches

England were beaten by Croatia - Friday's Nations League opponents - in their World Cup semi-final in July

England will be sponsored by the Football Foundation for the two Uefa Nations League games during the latest international break.

The agreement, covering the matches in Croatia on Friday and Spain next Monday, has seen England manager Gareth Southgate lead a training session for a group of primary school children.

In addition, the charity's logo is featuring on the players' training kit.

"The Foundation's work is incredibly important," said Southgate.

The charity, set up in 2000, is funded by the Premier League, the Football Association and the UK government, and has invested more than £1.5bn in grassroots football and community facilities.

Martin Glenn, the FA chief executive, said: "Football is our national sport. It binds communities together and teaches important life skills.

"We need to ensure we remove all of the barriers to participating in it - the most consistently cited being a lack of quality facilities."

Southgate carried out a training session for pupils at the Anglesey Primary Academy in the Staffordshire town of Burton-on-Trent, which is close to England's St George's Park headquarters.

The Football Foundation has helped fund more than 700 all-weather pitches, 1,000 changing facilities and 3,000 'natural turf' pitches

The deal has been set up to raise awareness of the foundation's drive to ensure young people have high-quality community sporting facilities.

Paul Thorogood, the Football Foundation's chief executive, said that the FA had identified poor facilities as a barrier to youth sporting involvement.

He added: "Over the next 10 years, we are dedicated to working with Premier League, the FA and Government and a wide range of key partner organisations to transform the landscape of community football in this country."