Ryan Fraser: Bournemouth winger withdraws from Scotland squad

Fraser has won four caps and started the recent friendly against Belgium in a right wing-back role

Nations League League C, Group 1: Israel v Scotland Venue: Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa Date: Thursday, 11 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has withdrawn from the Scotland squad preparing for Thursday's Nations League match in Israel.

The Scottish FA reported Fraser has an injury, but gave no further details.

The 24-year-old started the recent friendly defeat by Belgium but did not feature in the subsequent 2-0 Nations League win over Albania.

Fraser has been in good form for his club, scoring four goals and ranking second for Premier League assists.

He played 66 minutes of Bournemouth's 4-0 win at Watford on Saturday before being substituted.

Fraser joins Leigh Griffiths in withdrawing from the squad, the Celtic striker choosing to focus on his fitness over the international period.

In-form Hearts forward Steven Naismith and United States-based Johnny Russell, who both started against Albania, plus Swansea striker Oli McBurnie, are the remaining striking options.

"Griff's a good player but there's a lot of good players here so I'm sure we will be OK," said Hearts centre-back John Souttar. "There's good players here all over the pitch.

"If you look at the Albania game, 'Naisy' has come in and been unbelievable. He has been unbelievable for us this season.

"He's got so much experience, I think he is on 47 caps. That's an incredible amount of games for your country. Everyone just thinks you get picked but there is a lot more to it than playing that amount of games.

"I hope he gets 50 - it's testament to him with how many bad injuries he has had and how many times he has been written off.

"Oli and Johnny are also strikers who have been brilliant this season as well."

The Scotland party fly to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, and return home on Friday to prepare for Sunday's Hampden friendly with Portugal.

Revised Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Rangers), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland).

Defenders: Jack Hendry (Celtic), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), James Forrest (Celtic), Kevin McDonald (Fulham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United).

Forwards: Oliver McBurnie (Swansea), Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).