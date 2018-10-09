Checkatrade Trophy: Charlton Athletic win 8-0 at Stevenage for club-record victory

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has overseen four wins in their past seven games in all competitions

Charlton Athletic recorded a club-record 8-0 win as they overpowered Stevenage in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Lee Bowyer's Addicks put five second-half goals past their League Two hosts.

Elsewhere, Scotland winger Oliver Burke - who cost West Bromwich Albion a reported £15m in 2017 - started for their under-21 side and created their opener in a 2-1 win at Blackpool.

Meanwhile, Brighton Under-21s won on penalties at Peterborough and Tottenham Under-21s won 4-0 at Gillingham.

Checkatrade Trophy results and group tables

Charlton's convincing display was aided by 18-year-old wing-back Toby Stevenson, who netted a hat-trick on his debut, becoming the club's first player to do so on their debut.

Another youngster impressed at Rochdale, who gave a start to defender Luke Matheson six days after his 16th birthday, beat Fleetwood 2-0 to progress to the knockout stage.

Also catching the eye were a trio of Grants for Plymouth, as Peter Grant, Conor Grant and Joel Grant all started for the League One side in their 3-0 home defeat by Swindon.

Argyle said it was the first time they had ever named an XI featuring three players with the same surname.