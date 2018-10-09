Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Leigh Griffiths, McLeish, Celtic, Rodgers, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Leigh Griffiths vowed he has not turned his back on Scotland for good after his shock call-off. (Scottish Sun)

Alex McLeish has warned Leigh Griffiths he's gambling with his Scotland future by pulling out of the squad without being injured. (Daily Record)

Scotland assistant coach James McFadden says players "shouldn't really have an excuse for not being fit", after Leigh Griffiths' withdrawal from the squad to face Israel and Portugal. (Scottish Daily Mail)

John McGinn admits the latest international break couldn't be more timely as far as he is concerned, after a turbulent start to his career as an Aston Villa player. (Scotsman)

Alex McLeish has warned Leigh Griffiths he has put his Scotland career in jeopardy after pulling out of the double-header with Israel and Portugal to concentrate on his fitness. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has warned against getting carried away after the Easter Road side trimmed Capital rivals Hearts' lead at the top of the Premiership to just two points, saying: "We have some real tests coming up." (Edinburgh Evening News)

John Souttar would love to see Steven Naismith claim a place in Scotland's 50-cap club. (Scottish Sun)

Kenny Burns insists Joe Worrall is in Steven Gerrard's Rangers starting line-up on merit after dislodging Nikola Katic. (Daily Record)

There has been no approach to Celtic from Aston Villa to speak to Brendan Rodgers as the Championship club look to replace Steve Bruce. (Herald)

Rangers have been hit with a double injury blow ahead of the international break. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland assistant coach James McFadden says Celtic winger James Forrest is a model professional even if he doesn't play. (Herald)

Hearts teenager Callumn Morrison is next in line for a Scotland Under-21 call-up after impressing in the first team at Tynecastle Park. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Munro says his late call up to the Scotland Under-21s squad came as an unexpected surprise. (Press and Journal)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish middle-distance star Laura Muir says she would readily be drug-tested every day and believes she can win at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. (Guardian)