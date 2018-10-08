Jose Mourinho not right man to take Manchester United forward - Chris Sutton

Media playback is not supported on this device 'The whole of Manchester United must share the blame'

Jose Mourinho is not the right man to take Manchester United forward, says ex-Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

The Portuguese has come under pressure after United made their worst start to a league campaign for 29 years.

His side fought back from two goals down to beat Newcastle 3-2 on Saturday, after reports by one newspaper he was to be sacked regardless of the result.

"It's been a disastrous season for United," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 live's Monday Night Club.

Mourinho retained the support of the club's board before the Newcastle game, and following the win said he can "cope with the manhunt" against him.

The 55-year-old added that if it "rains in London" or there are "difficulties with the agreements of Brexit" it will be his fault.

Sutton said: "What is Mourinho doing to help the situation? All he does is play the victim. All the nonsense after the game - the Brexit, he gets blamed for everything - I don't get it.

"Every press conference he goes in and is negative, negative, negative - obstinate, awkward. He should have drawn a line under things."

United are eighth in the Premier League, seven points behind Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, and went out of the Carabao Cup on penalties to Championship side Derby last month.

Sutton says they have "been rotten all season" and "got away" with a result on Saturday by scoring three times in the final 20 minutes to beat Newcastle.

"There has to come a time where there is a line drawn in the sand and he has to stand up and say 'enough is enough'," added the former England international, who won the Premier League with Blackburn.

"All this 'I'm being persecuted' all the time - he's not doing himself any favours.

"Mourinho isn't the right man to take United forward and 15 minutes shouldn't paper over the cracks and the way he has behaved this season.

"It has been appalling."