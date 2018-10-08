NI League Cup third round: Holders Swifts hoping for Warrenpoint revenge

Dungannon celebrated collecting their first senior trophy by beating Ballymena in the League Cup final in February

NI League Cup holders Dungannon Swifts must exact revenge for Saturday's 2-0 Premiership defeat by Warrenpoint Town if they are to make the quarter-finals of this year's competition.

The sides meet at Milltown in one of five third round ties on Tuesday night.

"Back-to-back games against the same opposition are always difficult but we will be looking for a big performance," said Dungannon manager Kris Lindsay.

"It's a different competition and I'm hoping for a reaction from Saturday."

Warrenpoint boss Stephen McDonnell says his squad is "being tested" as they look to transfer their improved league form into knockout competition.

"This is where we can maybe look at tinkering things and I imagine we will make a few changes," revealed McDonnell.

Cliftonville, League Cup winners for four successive years from 2013 to 2016, will hope to bounce back from their last-gasp derby loss to Crusaders on Friday night when they play Championship outfit Carrick Rangers at Solitude.

Crusaders host Ballinamallard United, currently bottom in the Championship with eight defeats from their opening nine fixtures.

Having beaten Premiership leaders Glenavon in round two, Dergview will be aiming to secure a second top-flight scalp as enjoy home advantage over injury-hit, goal-shy Ards.

Last season's runners-up and 2017 winners Ballymena United entertain mid-table Championship club H&W Welders at the Showgrounds.

"We have gathered a good squad and everyone in the dressing room is regarded as a first-team player so we may make a few changes," said Ballymena manager David Jeffrey.

"Ballymena have played the Welders a number of times in various cup competitions in recent years and they have always proved formidable opponents," added the Sky Blues' boss.

"It will be a tough, tough ask and we need to be prepared for it. We'll focus and approach it like we do any other game."

The sides will meet again in a rearranged first-round County Antrim Shield tie at the same venue seven days later.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on Saturday, with the remaining three third-round ties taking place on Tuesday 30 October.