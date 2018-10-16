Republic U21s aiming for Germany upset

Josh Cullen has been an ever-present for the Republic Under-21s since his debut in 2015

The Republic of Ireland Under-21s are aiming to end their European qualifying campaign on a positive note when they challenge Group Five winners Germany.

A disappointing 3-1 defeat by Israel means Noel King's side can no longer qualify for next year's championships.

Germany thrashed their hosts 6-0 in the corresponding fixture last September.

Yeovil Town defender Shaun Donnellan has been added to the squad for the game in Heidenhaim after he was suspended for the match against Israel.

European Under-21 qualifying tables

Republic captain Josh Cullen, 22, will win his 17th and final cap at underage level when he leads his side out for the game.

The West Ham midfielder, who is on loan at Charlton Athletic, is determined to avoid a repeat of their heavy loss at the Tallaght Stadium last month: "There are so many different styles of teams at international level and there really isn't any such thing as an easy game.

"Every game, you've got to try and figure out the opposition and adjust so it's been a massive learning curve.

"It's going to be tough but the group are determined to end the campaign in the right way so we'll be looking to get a result."

A runners-up finish remains a possibility for King's side, who trail second-place Norway on goal difference, but the Norwegians will start as favourites to take all three points from their final qualifier this evening as they host group minnows Azerbaijan in Drammen.