Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 5
Germany U2117:15R. of Ireland U21
Venue: Olympiastadion

Republic U21s aiming for Germany upset

Josh Cullen
Josh Cullen has been an ever-present for the Republic Under-21s since his debut in 2015

The Republic of Ireland Under-21s are aiming to end their European qualifying campaign on a positive note when they challenge Group Five winners Germany.

A disappointing 3-1 defeat by Israel means Noel King's side can no longer qualify for next year's championships.

Germany thrashed their hosts 6-0 in the corresponding fixture last September.

Yeovil Town defender Shaun Donnellan has been added to the squad for the game in Heidenhaim after he was suspended for the match against Israel.

European Under-21 qualifying tables

Republic captain Josh Cullen, 22, will win his 17th and final cap at underage level when he leads his side out for the game.

The West Ham midfielder, who is on loan at Charlton Athletic, is determined to avoid a repeat of their heavy loss at the Tallaght Stadium last month: "There are so many different styles of teams at international level and there really isn't any such thing as an easy game.

"Every game, you've got to try and figure out the opposition and adjust so it's been a massive learning curve.

"It's going to be tough but the group are determined to end the campaign in the right way so we'll be looking to get a result."

A runners-up finish remains a possibility for King's side, who trail second-place Norway on goal difference, but the Norwegians will start as favourites to take all three points from their final qualifier this evening as they host group minnows Azerbaijan in Drammen.

Tuesday 16th October 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U21108113152625
2Greece U21108112652125
3Czech Rep U21105141415-116
4Belarus U21104241114-314
5Moldova U2110217823-157
6San Marino U21100010129-280

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2198012481624
2Slovakia U2196031717018
3Northern Ireland U2195221411317
4Iceland U2193241412211
5Albania U219135715-86
6Estonia U219018922-131

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2196212781920
2Poland U2195401991019
3Georgia U2193331116-512
4Finland U2192341319-69
5Faroe Islands U2191441017-77
6Lithuania U219126516-115

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2197202141723
2Ukraine U219522189917
3Netherlands U2194321861215
4Scotland U2194231311214
5Latvia U219036518-133
6Andorra U219027128-272

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2197113172422
2Norway U2194231412214
3R. of Ireland U2194231213-114
4Kosovo U21933399012
5Israel U2193241418-411
6Azerbaijan U219027526-212

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2197202051523
2Sweden U2196211951420
3Turkey U219423129314
4Hungary U2193241112-111
5Cyprus U219207722-156
6Malta U219108723-163

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia U2198102351825
2Russia U21961223101319
3Austria U2196122251719
4Armenia U219225916-78
5Macedonia U2191171123-124
6Gibraltar U219108130-293

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania U2196301541121
2Portugal U2196122992019
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U2196032271518
4Wales U219315813-510
5Switzerland U2193151015-510
6Liechtenstein U219009238-360

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2199002351827
2Slovenia U2194321311215
3Bulgaria U2192431010010
4Kazakhstan U2192431213-110
5Montenegro U2192251014-48
6Luxembourg U219117621-154
