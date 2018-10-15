Northern Ireland U21 v Slovakia U21

Ian Baraclough aims to finish the campaign on a high in the Windsor Park qualifier

Northern Ireland Under-21s need a big win over Slovakia and results elsewhere to go their way to stand any chance of making the Euro 2019 play-offs.

Ian Baraclough's side sit a point behind second-placed Slovakia with both sides hoping to reach the play-offs as one of the best four runners-up.

Northern Ireland beat Iceland 1-0 last Thursday, through Daniel Ballard's late header, to keep up hopes of qualifying.

It left Northern Ireland with five wins from their nine qualifiers.

"When taking the job in May of last year, I don't think any of us envisaged that we would be playing our final fixture and still having a chance of qualifying through the play-offs," said Baraclough.

The manager has overseen six wins, two draws and two defeats in his 10 games in charge, with the highlight last month's 2-1 away win over Group Two leaders Spain.

"We've had some fantastic results along the way but surely none better than our win in Spain," he added.

"To take a deserved 2-0 lead after eight minutes was a dream start for us and one that we had to defend for our lives when the Spaniards, boasting a team full of La Liga players, threw everything at us.

"It will be a night that all of the players and staff will remember for a very long time."

Baraclough has also seen Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jamal Lewis and Gavin Whyte graduate to the senior team with no drop off in results.

"I feel there are a few more that have the capability to follow them in the coming years," he said.