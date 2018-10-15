Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 2
Northern Ireland U2119:30Slovakia U21
Venue: Windsor Park

Northern Ireland U21 v Slovakia U21

Northern Ireland U21 manager Ian Baraclough
Ian Baraclough aims to finish the campaign on a high in the Windsor Park qualifier

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Match live on the BBC Sport website along with preview and report

Northern Ireland Under-21s need a big win over Slovakia and results elsewhere to go their way to stand any chance of making the Euro 2019 play-offs.

Ian Baraclough's side sit a point behind second-placed Slovakia with both sides hoping to reach the play-offs as one of the best four runners-up.

Northern Ireland beat Iceland 1-0 last Thursday, through Daniel Ballard's late header, to keep up hopes of qualifying.

It left Northern Ireland with five wins from their nine qualifiers.

"When taking the job in May of last year, I don't think any of us envisaged that we would be playing our final fixture and still having a chance of qualifying through the play-offs," said Baraclough.

The manager has overseen six wins, two draws and two defeats in his 10 games in charge, with the highlight last month's 2-1 away win over Group Two leaders Spain.

"We've had some fantastic results along the way but surely none better than our win in Spain," he added.

"To take a deserved 2-0 lead after eight minutes was a dream start for us and one that we had to defend for our lives when the Spaniards, boasting a team full of La Liga players, threw everything at us.

"It will be a night that all of the players and staff will remember for a very long time."

Baraclough has also seen Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jamal Lewis and Gavin Whyte graduate to the senior team with no drop off in results.

"I feel there are a few more that have the capability to follow them in the coming years," he said.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 16th October 2018

  • Wales U21Wales U2118:00Switzerland U21Switzerland U21
  • Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U2119:30Slovakia U21Slovakia U21
  • Macedonia U21Macedonia U2113:30Gibraltar U21Gibraltar U21
  • Montenegro U21Montenegro U2115:00Kazakhstan U21Kazakhstan U21
  • Israel U21Israel U2116:00Kosovo U21Kosovo U21
  • Malta U21Malta U2116:00Cyprus U21Cyprus U21
  • Estonia U21Estonia U2117:00Albania U21Albania U21
  • Denmark U21Denmark U2117:00Faroe Islands U21Faroe Islands U21
  • Finland U21Finland U2117:00Lithuania U21Lithuania U21
  • Poland U21Poland U2117:00Georgia U21Georgia U21
  • Austria U21Austria U2117:00Russia U21Russia U21
  • Serbia U21Serbia U2117:00Armenia U21Armenia U21

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U2197112752222
2Greece U2197112451922
3Belarus U2194231112-114
4Czech Rep U2194141315-213
5Moldova U219216822-147
6San Marino U219009125-240

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2198012481624
2Slovakia U2196031717018
3Northern Ireland U2195221411317
4Iceland U2193241412211
5Albania U219135715-86
6Estonia U219018922-131

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2196212781920
2Poland U2195401991019
3Georgia U2193331116-512
4Finland U2192341319-69
5Faroe Islands U2191441017-77
6Lithuania U219126516-115

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2197202141723
2Ukraine U219522189917
3Netherlands U2194321861215
4Scotland U2194231311214
5Latvia U219036518-133
6Andorra U219027128-272

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2197113172422
2Norway U2194231412214
3R. of Ireland U2194231213-114
4Kosovo U21933399012
5Israel U2193241418-411
6Azerbaijan U219027526-212

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2197202051523
2Sweden U2196211951420
3Turkey U219423129314
4Hungary U2193241112-111
5Cyprus U219207722-156
6Malta U219108723-163

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia U2198102351825
2Russia U21961223101319
3Austria U2196122251719
4Armenia U219225916-78
5Macedonia U2191171123-124
6Gibraltar U219108130-293

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania U2196301541121
2Portugal U2196122992019
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U2196032271518
4Wales U219315813-510
5Switzerland U2193151015-510
6Liechtenstein U219009238-360

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2199002351827
2Slovenia U2194321311215
3Bulgaria U2192431010010
4Kazakhstan U2192431213-110
5Montenegro U2192251014-48
6Luxembourg U219117621-154
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you