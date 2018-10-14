UEFA Nations League - Group B4
R. of Ireland19:45Wales
Venue: Aviva Stadium

Nations League: Callum O'Dowda a fitness doubt for Republic's Wales game

Callum O'Dowda is about to put in a challenge on Denmark's Lasse Schone in Saturday's game
Callum O'Dowda (right) is being monitored by the FAI's medical staff

Uefa Nations League: Group D4

Bristol City midfielder Callum O'Dowda is a fitness doubt for the Republic of Ireland's Nations League game against Wales in Dublin on Tuesday night.

O'Dowda, 23, was replaced at half-time in Saturday's 0-0 home draw with Denmark after complaining of dizzy spells following a collision.

An FAI statement on Sunday said the midfielder is being "monitored by FAI medical staff after feeling unwell".

Martin O'Neill has added Portsmouth striker Ronan Curtis to the squad.

Former Derry City forward Curtis earned his first senior squad call-up for last month's friendly against Poland after a number of withdrawals following the opening Nations League 4-1 hammering by Wales.

Curtis didn't feature in that game which saw O'Dowda producing an impressive display for O'Neill's side.

Speaking after Saturday evening's game, the Republic manager said that he "didn't know" whether O'Dowda has been concussed.

"Callum himself, I think, wanted to continue on. He's a brave lad, but he was feeling dizzy. I don't know what the outcome is to that at the moment."

Gareth Bale hammers in Wales' second goal in last month's 4-1 win over the Republic of Ireland
Gareth Bale starred in Wales' 4-1 hammering of the Republic in Cardiff last month

Bale ruled out for Wales

Saturday's draw saw the Republic earning their first point in Group B4 but they will need victory over Wales at the Aviva Stadium to maintain hopes of topping the table, with the return game against the Danes on 19 November.

After not having to face Christian Eriksen on Saturday evening, the Irish also won't have to contend with Gareth Bale on Tuesday after the Real Madrid star was ruled out of the game on Sunday.

Bale's game time with his club has been reduced by a groin injury in recent weeks and Wales boss Ryan Giggs said that the 29-year-old's absence was because of "muscle fatigue".

Ethan Ampadu, who starred in the Welsh demolition of the Irish a month ago, and Chris Mepham have also been ruled out by injury.

Chelsea's Ampadu, 18, sustained a knee injury in Wales' 4-1 friendly defeat by Spain on Thursday while Mepham has returned to his club Brentford.

Giggs has called up Ipswich Town midfielder Gwion Edwards and another uncapped player, Sheffield United defender Kieron Freeman.

