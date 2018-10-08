Eden Hazard torn between Chelsea deal and 'dream' Real Madrid move

Eden Hazard signed for Chelsea from Lille in 2012

Eden Hazard says he is torn between signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge and a "dream" move to Real Madrid.

The Belgium forward has two years remaining on his contract with the Blues, but was linked with a move to the European champions in the summer.

Hazard has scored seven times in the Premier League already this season.

"I don't want to say, 'yes, I am signing a new contract' and then in the end I don't end up signing," the 27-year-old told the media.

"I want what's good for me, but I want what's good for the club because the club has given me everything.

"So I will see. Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay.

"It is a hard decision. It is my future."

Hazard scored the opener as Chelsea beat Southampton 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

The forward believes he has potentially one more big transfer before retirement, describing Spanish giants Real as the "best club in the world".

"That's why I spoke after the World Cup and I said that I think it is time to change because I played a great World Cup," added Hazard, who said in July that "it might be time to discover something different" after six years at Stamford Bridge.

"I am playing good football at the moment.

"Real Madrid are the best club in the world. I don't want to lie today. It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club.

"We will see. I don't want to talk about this every day, I don't have time. But we will talk about my future soon."