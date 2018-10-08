Hibernian report return to profit following first season back in top flight

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hibernian 6-0 Hamilton Academical

Hibernian have announced a return to pre-tax profit of £200,000 for the year to June.

Neil Lennon's side finished fourth in the Scottish Premiership last season - their first campaign back in the top flight following promotion.

The figures contrast with a £277,000 loss the previous year and John McGinn's sale to Aston Villa took place after the accounting period.

Chairman Rod Petrie cited "a robust balance sheet with no bank debt."

Turnover, net assets, cash balances and staff costs increased but the club point out that wages to turnover ratio fell from 59% to 56%.

"Most commentators would say that season 2017-18 was an encouraging season for the club," said Petrie.

"And season 2018-19 started brightly, with three [qualifying] rounds in the Uefa Europa League.

"Sporting success with the increased prize money available in the Scottish Premiership, improved all the numbers. And it confirmed what we said in previous years, that the club could break even in the Premiership."