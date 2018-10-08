Aberdeen: Milne wants summit to address "genuine concern for the state of the game"

Stewart Milne says supporters "deserve far more clarity and transparency"

Scottish football's governing bodies need a summit to address a "genuine concern for the state of the game", says Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne.

Milne cited the need for "consistency and transparency" or clubs and governing bodies risk losing "significant credibility" and "fans".

Refereeing decisions and the scheduling of the League Cup semi-finals have caused controversy in recent weeks.

"Without supporters there is no game," Milne told his club website.

"And they, as we all do, deserve far more clarity and transparency than we have at present.

"There are so many positives in our game right now, from a great crop of top-class managers, to a very competitive Ladbrokes Premiership and two cracking Betfred Cup semi-finals to look forward to, yet conversations and news headlines seem to be dominated the several controversial decisions that have been arrived at, and we're only just into October, without having a clear understanding of the process and the reasons these were arrived at.

"It's imperative that we get everyone with a vested interest together, sooner rather than later, in order that future decisions can be clearly explained to the fans who must always be the main consideration."

Milne wants Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster to meet with the Scottish FA.

Aberdeen recently lost their appeal against a two-game ban for defender Scott McKenna following his challenge on Celtic's Odsonne Edouard.

The Dons' League Cup semi-final with Rangers at Hampden was originally scheduled for a 12:00 GMT kick-off on Sunday, 28 October - earlier than the first train from Aberdeen to Glasgow.

Hearts' semi-final with Celtic was also supposed to be at Hampden in the evening of that Sunday but, after Hampden Park Ltd waived their right to host both games, Hearts v Celtic was moved to Murrayfield in Edinburgh at 13:30 with Aberdeen v Rangers in Glasgow moved back to 16:30.

However, Aberdeen have also objected to the ticket allocation for their semi-final.

"I very much feel there is genuine concern for the state of the game in Scotland at the moment," Milne said.

"We simply must have consistency and transparency or we all, as Clubs, the SFA and the SPFL lose significant credibility and risk losing the fans who have been baffled by several of the outcomes arrived at recently."