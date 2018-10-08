Joe Ralls: Cardiff City challenge midfielder's red card at Tottenham

Media playback is not supported on this device Spurs players got Ralls sent off - Warnock

Cardiff City have challenged the red card shown to Joe Ralls during Saturday's 1-0 Premier League defeat by Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Referee Mike Dean sent off Ralls for a tackle on Lucas Moura.

Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock described the decision as "very soft" and accused Spurs striker Harry Kane of reacting by "trying to make an issue of it".

If Cardiff's appeal to the Football Association is rejected, Ralls could be banned for three games.

That would rule the midfielder out of the Premier League strugglers' matches against Fulham, Liverpool and Leicester.