Kopa Trophy: Trent Alexander-Arnold on award shortlist

Trent Alexander-Arnold has now made more than 50 appearances for Liverpool

Liverpool and England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named on a 10-man shortlist for the inaugural Kopa Trophy for players aged under 21.

The 20-year-old made his Reds debut in 2016 and was part of the England World Cup squad in Russia this summer.

Paris St-Germain's France striker Kylian Mbappe and Roma and Netherlands forward Justin Kluivert, both 19, are also among the nominees.

The winner will be named in Paris on 3 December.