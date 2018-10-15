Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 8
Wales U2118:00Switzerland U21
Venue: Rodney Parade

Euro 2019 qualifier: Wales U21 v Switzerland U21 (Tue)

Cian Harries
Cian Harries is available for Wales after missing the game in Romania through suspension
Euro 2019 qualifier: Wales Under-21 v Switzerland Under-21
Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Tuesday, 16 October Kick-off: 18:00 BST

Wales Under-21s finish their Euro 2019 qualifying campaign against Switzerland at Rodney Parade on Tuesday.

Rob Page's side were unable to qualify for next summer's finals even before last Friday's 2-0 defeat in Romania.

That victory leaves Group 8 leaders Romania needing only a point to qualify while Wales are fourth and Switzerland fifth.

"We want to finish on a high, that was the remit before the two games," Page said.

"I said I wanted to finish with two wins preferably.

"It didn't go our way in Romania but there was aspects of the performance I was pleased with."

Page's side began the qualifying campaign with an impressive 3-0 win in Switzerland in September 2017.

Wales' goalscorers that night - Tyler Roberts, David Brooks and George Thomas - have since been promoted to the senior squad.

Senior squad members Harry Wilson, Chris Mepham, Matthew Smith and Joe Rodon also featured for the Under-21 side earlier in the campaign.

Daniel James is the latest player to be called up by Ryan Giggs, with the Swansea City player added to the senior squad for Tuesday's Nations League game against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

Swansea team-mate Cian Harries is available after missing the game in Romania due to suspension but fellow defender Cameron Coxe of Cardiff City is out with injury.

Brandon Cooper, who played the full 90 minutes against Romania on Friday, has joined up with the Under-19 squad for the friendly against Poland.

Striker Mo Touray, on loan at Welsh Premier League side Barry Town from Newport County, has been added to the squad.

Wales Under-21 squad: Luke Pilling (Ashton United - on loan from Tranmere Rovers), Owen Evans(Wigan Athletic), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Barrow AFC - on loan from Sheffield United), Regan Poole(Manchester United), Cian Harries (Swansea City), Keston Davies (Swansea City), Isaac Christie-Davies (Liverpool), Aaron Lewis (Swansea City), Mark Harris (Newport County - on loan from Cardiff City), Alex Babos (Real Union - on loan from Derby County), Joe Morrell (Bristol City), Liam Cullen (Swansea City), Nathan Broadhead (Everton), Ashley Baker (Sheffield Wednesday),Connor Evans(Bristol City), Robbie Burton (Arsenal), Mo Touray (Barry Town United - on loan from Newport County)

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 16th October 2018

  • Wales U21Wales U2118:00Switzerland U21Switzerland U21
  • Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U2119:30Slovakia U21Slovakia U21
  • Macedonia U21Macedonia U2113:30Gibraltar U21Gibraltar U21
  • Montenegro U21Montenegro U2115:00Kazakhstan U21Kazakhstan U21
  • Israel U21Israel U2116:00Kosovo U21Kosovo U21
  • Malta U21Malta U2116:00Cyprus U21Cyprus U21
  • Estonia U21Estonia U2117:00Albania U21Albania U21
  • Denmark U21Denmark U2117:00Faroe Islands U21Faroe Islands U21
  • Finland U21Finland U2117:00Lithuania U21Lithuania U21
  • Poland U21Poland U2117:00Georgia U21Georgia U21
  • Austria U21Austria U2117:00Russia U21Russia U21
  • Serbia U21Serbia U2117:00Armenia U21Armenia U21

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U2197112752222
2Greece U2197112451922
3Belarus U2194231112-114
4Czech Rep U2194141315-213
5Moldova U219216822-147
6San Marino U219009125-240

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2198012481624
2Slovakia U2196031717018
3Northern Ireland U2195221411317
4Iceland U2193241412211
5Albania U219135715-86
6Estonia U219018922-131

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2196212781920
2Poland U2195401991019
3Georgia U2193331116-512
4Finland U2192341319-69
5Faroe Islands U2191441017-77
6Lithuania U219126516-115

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2197202141723
2Ukraine U219522189917
3Netherlands U2194321861215
4Scotland U2194231311214
5Latvia U219036518-133
6Andorra U219027128-272

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2197113172422
2Norway U2194231412214
3R. of Ireland U2194231213-114
4Kosovo U21933399012
5Israel U2193241418-411
6Azerbaijan U219027526-212

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2197202051523
2Sweden U2196211951420
3Turkey U219423129314
4Hungary U2193241112-111
5Cyprus U219207722-156
6Malta U219108723-163

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia U2198102351825
2Russia U21961223101319
3Austria U2196122251719
4Armenia U219225916-78
5Macedonia U2191171123-124
6Gibraltar U219108130-293

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania U2196301541121
2Portugal U2196122992019
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U2196032271518
4Wales U219315813-510
5Switzerland U2193151015-510
6Liechtenstein U219009238-360

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2199002351827
2Slovenia U2194321311215
3Bulgaria U2192431010010
4Kazakhstan U2192431213-110
5Montenegro U2192251014-48
6Luxembourg U219117621-154
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

