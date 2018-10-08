Leigh Griffiths: Striker out of Scotland squad for Israel & Portugal games

Leigh Griffiths will not add to his 19 caps during the October internationals

Nations League League C, Group 1: Israel v Scotland Venue: Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa Date: Thursday, 11 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Leigh Griffiths wants to "focus" on his fitness after pulling out of the Scotland squad.

The striker, 28, was replaced during Celtic's Sunday win at St Johnstone.

He will miss Scotland's Nations League meeting with Israel on Thursday and Sunday's friendly, when Alex McLeish's side take on Portugal.

"It means a lot to me to play for Scotland and I hope to be part of Alex's plans again in future, if selected," Griffiths said.

"I feel that I need to focus on my fitness over this international period and get back into the best possible shape.

"I had a good discussion with the manager to explain my decision. It's not one that I've made lightly. My aim is to be back to my best and be available for section for club and country."

Griffiths, who has scored four international goals in 19 appearances, started last month's friendly defeat by Belgium then came on as a substitute in the Nations League opening win against Albania.

Hearts' Steven Naismith, who started and scored against Albania, Swansea's Oli McBurnie and Sporting Kansas City's Johnny Russell were the other forwards named in McLeish's squad for this month's double-header.

Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur has made himself unavailable for Scotland duty until the new year as he attempts to manage a back injury.

Revised Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Rangers), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland).

Defenders: Jack Hendry (Celtic), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Kevin McDonald (Fulham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United).

Forwards: Oliver McBurnie (Swansea), Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).