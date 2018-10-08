Exeter City boss Matt Taylor unhappy with performance against Yeovil Town

Matt Taylor took over from Paul Tisdale as Exeter City manager in June

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor was unhappy with his side's performance after they drew 2-2 at Yeovil Town.

Jayden Stockley put the Grecians ahead early and then rescued a point with 15 minutes left to take his tally to eight goals for the season.

"I want more from this group and I won't settle for what I got today," Taylor told BBC Radio Devon.

"If we'd have won it, we'd have got away with murder because we didn't defend well enough."

Exeter remain in second place in League Two, but are now four points behind leaders Lincoln City.

"All afternoon they got to that ball before we did in terms of our back line, both balls in behind and in front of our back four," added Taylor.

"Two sloppy goals from our point of view, which I can't hide my frustration about, and we have to work so hard to go and score and create at the top end of the pitch.

"We should win that game one or two nil, take the sting out of their forward play, and just stay solid, make no mistakes and do the basics well.

"We're not quite where I need us to be just yet, some will say it's a point gained, but not in my eyes."