NI Women's U-19s through to next Euro qualifier stage despite heavy defeat

Germany qualify as group winners after comfortable victories in all three group games

Northern Ireland Women's Under-19s are through to the next qualifying round for the 2019 European Championships despite a 7-0 hammering by Germany.

Sjoeke Nusken scored a hat-trick while Paulina Krumbiegel and Marie Muller scored twice for the group winners at Shamrock Park on Monday afternoon.

Northern Ireland qualify for the elite qualifying round in second place, level on points but one goal ahead of Kosovo.

Kosovo beat Estonia 5-1 in Coleraine.

Alfie Wylie's side beat Estonia 7-1 in their opener last week and followed that up with a 0-0 draw against Kosovo on Friday.

Germany's seven goals on Monday brought their tally for the mini qualifying tournament hosted in Northern Ireland to 34 in three games.

Krumbiegel hit the bar with an early header before giving her side the lead in the eighth minute when she smashed into the roof of the net.

Nusken doubled the lead on the quarter-hour mark with a low drive and Muller finished from close range to make it 3-0 two minutes later.

Northern Ireland captain Megan Bell tried her luck from distance but was off target in a rare attack from the home side.

Krumbiegel hit the woodwork once again, this time from a free-kick, before Nusken made it 4-0 at the break when she bundled home after a goalmouth melee.

Germany, who had defeated Estonia 21-0 in their previous game, made four substitutions at half-time but continued to push forward and Krumbiegel quickly grabbed her second of the game with a close-range finish.

Two late goals rounded off the scoring, with Muller scoring an angled drive in the 90th minute and Nusken completing her hat-trick with a neat finish on 93 minutes.

The draw for the elite round will take place on 23 November, with seven countries eventually qualifying to join hosts Scotland in the finals from 16 to 28 July next year.