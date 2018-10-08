Ivory Coast's Adama Traore ruled out for rest of the season

By Oluwashina Okeleji

Football Writer, Nigeria

Ivory Coast and Goztepe defender Adama Traore
Ivory Coast's Adama Traore also holds Australian citizenship after a five year spell in the country

Ivory Coast and Goztepe defender Adama Traore has been ruled out for the rest of the Turkish season after damaging knee ligaments.

The left-back, 28, picked up the injury in Friday's 3-1 Super Lig defeat at Kasimpasa.

Elephants coach Ibrahim Kamara has called up Angers' Abdoulaye Bamba as a replacement for the back-to-back 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Central African Republic.

"Adama Traore suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and faces a six months rehabilitation process," Goztepe announced on its website.

A regular for his Turkish club this season, he holds Australian citizenship after a five year spell down under with Gold Coast United and Melbourne Victory between 2009 and 2014.

Traore, who had previously played in Portugal and Switzerland, represented Ivory Coast at under-20 and under-23 levels before making his senior debut against Sierra Leone in September 2015. He has won 13 caps for the 2015 African champions.

Meanwhile, Senegalese club-mate Lamine Gassama also sustained a groin injury on Friday against Kasimpasa and has been replaced in the Senegal squad by Poland-based Pape Djibril Diaw.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in African sport

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you