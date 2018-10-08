Man City forward Gabriel Jesus 'not happy' at Pep Guardiola penalty decision

Media playback is not supported on this device Guardiola 'not frustrated' despite missed penalty

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus says he was disappointed not to take his side's late penalty in the goalless Premier League draw at Liverpool on Sunday.

The visitors were awarded a spot-kick in the 85th minute but Riyad Mahrez's effort sailed high over the bar.

City forward Jesus had wanted to take responsibility but manager Pep Guardiola instructed Mahrez to step up.

"I would like to have taken it, I was confident, so I was not happy that they did not allow me," Jesus said.

Mahrez has now failed to score five of his last eight Premier League penalties, while Jesus has missed two of his last three for City. Regular penalty taker Sergio Aguero was off the pitch at the time.

Jesus, who has scored two goals this season, revealed that Guardiola apologised to him after the game.

"Pep spoke with me. This is part of football, sometimes these things happen. I will support Riyad if the manager chooses him again," he said.

Mahrez, who has three goals since joining from Leicester City in the summer, put a brave face on his miss.

"It is part of football, you have to go forward and stay strong. Sometimes you score, sometimes you miss," the Algerian said. "We are not just a team that wants to play and leaves big spaces, but we are a team who want to be strong defensively. It's a good draw and we deserved to win."

The draw leaves City top of the Premier League on 20 points, level with Liverpool and Chelsea.