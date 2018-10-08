Bristol City Women: Boss Tanya Oxtoby shares praise after WSL award

Bristol City boss Tanya Oxtoby is the first winner of the new LMA manager of the month award in the WSL

Bristol City Women boss Tanya Oxtoby believes there is plenty more to come from her side after an impressive start to the Women's Super League campaign.

Oxtoby joined the Vixens from Birmingham City in the summer and guided her new team to an unbeaten September in the WSL.

The 36-year-old has been rewarded with September's manager of the month award from the League Managers Association.

And City keeper Sophie Baggaley won the WSL player of the month honour.

An opening day win at Brighton was followed by credible draws with Chelsea and Manchester City.

But City's Australian boss was quick to share the praise around.

"It was a surprise (to win the award) but I'm just glad the girls' good start to the season has been recognised," Oxtoby told BBC Radio Bristol.

"It's been a really tough start for us, in terms of the opposition we've played, but also we were a little bit 'behind the eight ball' with regards to where we were, compared to other groups.

"When I first came in I didn't want to change everything. I wanted to see what was working well and keep those parts, before embedding what I want as a manager.

"We've built everything together and [the players] are a massive part of the culture and expectations within the club.

"It's important that we go on the journey together, rather than it being a dictatorship. The girls have really knuckled down and worked so hard.

"We're ahead of where we thought we would be, but we've built very, very quickly. I would still say we're only at about 40% of what I would expect from the group.

"It takes a bit of time. They want to get better but it's a bit of a slow burner for us, we don't want to peak too early."

Sophie Baggaley impressed by keeping clean sheets against Brighton and Chelsea

England youth keeper Baggaley, 21, joined City permanently in July after a previous loan move in the south west.

"It's great for her to be recognised, especially as a goalkeeper," added Oxtoby.

"Everyone looks at the attacking players and the strikers, but she's going to be a really good goalkeeper in the future and I'm pleased she's received this award.

"She's kept us in games when we've probably had no right to be.

"Her shot-stopping is excellent, but her organisation and her leadership builds a great foundation for the rest of the players as well."

'It's just another game'

The Vixens return to WSL action after a three-week break when they host Birmingham at the Stoke Gifford Stadium on Sunday (15:00 BST).

Ahead of the reunion with her former employers, where she held the position of assistant manager, Oxtoby insisted: "It's just another game and I genuinely believe that.

"After the match you might feel a little more nostalgia, but you're so focused on your preparation leading into the fixture that you don't give it too much thought.

"I probably know a bit more about how they want play and that's a little bit of an advantage, but it's all about going out there and doing what we do best because Birmingham are one of the best possession-based teams in the league."