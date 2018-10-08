FA Cup: Fourth round qualifying draw sends Gateshead to minnows Dunston UTS
-
National League club Gateshead will face a local derby at Dunston UTS, the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup, in the fourth qualifying round.
The Northern League Division One side will host their near neighbours after overcoming Chester FC 4-3 on Saturday.
The two sides met in the 1995-96 FA Cup, with Gateshead winning 3-2.
National League leaders Salford City face a trip to Northern Premier League side Marine, while second-placed Leyton Orient meet Maidstone United.
It is one of five all-National League ties in the draw, which has been split into 13 northern and 19 southern fixtures.
Winning clubs advance into the first round proper, joining teams from League One and Two, and also receive £25,000 in prize money.
The matches will be played over the weekend of 20/21 October.
FA Cup fourth round qualifying draw in full
North
Cleethorpes Town or Guiseley v Stourbridge
Warrington Town v FC Halifax Town
Chorley v Barrow
Hartlepool United v Workington or Kidsgrove Athletic
AFC Fylde v Chesterfield
Southport v Ashton United
Blyth Spartans v York City
Harrogate Town v Wrexham
Dunston UTS v Gateshead
Stockport County v Altrincham
Marine v Salford City
Witton Albion v Solihull Moors
Alfreton Town v St Neots Town or Coalville Town
South
Woking v Welling United
Hitchin Town v Leatherhead or Hanwell Town
Chippenham Town or Hendon v Maidenhead United
Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town or Bristol Manor Farm
Hemel Hempstead Town v Oxford City
Weston Super Mare v Bath City
Boreham Wood v Dagenham & Redbridge
Tiverton Town or Metropolitan Police v Havant & Waterlooville
Gloucester City or Dorking Wanderers v Bromley
Aldershot Town v Kettering Town
Torquay United v Winchester City
Billericay Town v Taunton Town or St Albans City
Eastleigh v Hampton & Richmond Borough
Wealdstone v Sutton United
Ebbsfleet United v Worthing
Maidstone United v Leyton Orient
Haringey Borough v Horsham or Poole Town
Barnet v Braintree Town
Concord Rangers v Dover Athletic