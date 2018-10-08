Jill Scott pulls out of England squad to face Australia

Jill Scott was in the stands at Meadow Lane on Saturday to watch England women beat Brazil

Jill Scott has been forced to withdraw from the England women's squad to face Australia in a friendly on Tuesday because of an ankle injury.

The Manchester City midfielder sat out Saturday's 1-0 win over Brazil as a precaution after suffering discomfort in her ankle.

The 31-year-old has now returned to the Women's Super League club for further assessment of the problem.

Phil Neville's England face Australia at Craven Cottage (19:00 BST).

Injuries forced City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley and Seattle Reign forward Jodie Taylor, who was the top goalscorer at Euro 2017, to withdraw from the squad before the match against Brazil at Meadow Lane.

Australia, ranked sixth in the world, will offer another test to Neville's side as the Lionesses continue their preparations for the 2019 World Cup.

England, who secured their place at next year's competition in France with an unbeaten qualifying campaign, also face Sweden next month.

Fran Kirby's second-minute goal was enough to beat Brazil on Saturday, with Neville subsequently saying he would take the Chelsea forward in his team above six-time world player of the year Marta.

Updated England squad

Goalkeepers: Siobhan Chamberlain (Manchester United), Mary Earps (Wolfsburg), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Hannah Blundell (Chelsea), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Gabby George (Everton), Alex Greenwood (Manchester United), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Lyon), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Reading)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Melissa Lawley (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Manchester City)