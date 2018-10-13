Quiz: How many Portuguese to play in Scotland can you name?
Scotland take on Portugal in their latest international friendly this weekend, resuming a footballing history that dates back to 1950.
It is not just international clashes that have brought the Navigators to this country, however, with Portuguese players having been a regular fixture in the SPL and SPFL over the years.
Ahead of Sunday's friendly, how many of the Portuguese that have played in Scotland's top flight can you name? You've got five minutes...
Can you name the Portuguese to have played in Scotland?
