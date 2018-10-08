Ballon d'Or: Gareth Bale among first five nominees to be announced

From the section

Bale scored a spectacular overhead kick in the Champions League final in May as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1

Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale is among the nominees for this year's men's Ballon d'Or award.

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and Paris St-Germain attacker Edinson Cavani are also contenders.

The 30-man list of nominees will be revealed throughout the day.

The Ballon d'Or, a prestigious award presented since 1956, is given to the best player of the year.

This year's ceremony will take place in Paris on 3 December.

More to follow.