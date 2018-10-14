UEFA Nations League - Group B3
Bos-Herze19:45Northern Ireland
Venue: Grbavica Stadium

Nations League: Bosnia-Herzegovina v Northern Ireland

Peacock-Farrell was booked against Austria for picking up a backpass
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has given his full backing to young goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell ahead of Monday's Nations League match against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The 21-year-old gave away a dangerous indirect free-kick inside the box when he picked up a Jonny Evans backpass in Friday night's 1-0 defeat by Austria.

The Leeds keeper was also involved in the mix-up which led to Bosnia's second goal in September's 2-1 defeat.

But O'Neill has confidence in him.

"We can scrutinise Bailey's performance but he's a goalkeeper with massive potential," O'Neill said.

"I've seen very experienced goalkeepers do the same in a game. It's a big learning curve for Bailey.

"He's coming in, he's still young enough to play in the U21s but he's handled himself very well.

"We have to play him, we have to develop him and that's what we'll do. I attach no blame to him really for anything to date.

"We're very lucky to have a goalkeeper of that quality we can develop for the future."

Will Grigg injured his hamstring in the defeat by Austria
'I'm not concerned about the group'

Friday night's defeat in Vienna leaves Northern Ireland with no points after two Nations League outings.

They also have a striker shortage for the Bosnia game in Sarajevo, with Will Grigg having returned to Wigan after injuring his hamstring on Friday.

Liam Boyce missed the Austria game with a knee injury and is a doubt for Monday, while Kyle Lafferty pulled out of the original squad before the trip.

Northern Ireland risk the prospect of relegation if they finish bottom of their three-team Nations League group, but O'Neill insisted he is more focused on developing players ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

"I'm not concerned about the group, I just want to make sure our squad continues to develop," O'Neill said.

"We had players playing against Austria, such as Jamal Lewis and Bailey Peacock-Farrell , who could still be with the Under 21s and it is important that they get used to playing games at this level.

"Bosnia will be hoping to cement their position in the group by beating us, but we have to just compete and try to take something from the game."

