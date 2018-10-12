UEFA Nations League - Group A4
Spain v England: John Stones and Jordan Henderson out of Nations League game

sancho
Jadon Sancho became the first player born after 1 January 2000 to represent England when he came on against Croatia

England will be without John Stones and Jordan Henderson for Monday's Nations League game against Spain.

The Manchester City defender and Liverpool midfielder are suspended for the match in Seville after both were booked in Friday's 0-0 draw in Croatia.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, 18, came off the bench for his debut and could feature again on Monday.

"We lose John and Jordan so there will be opportunities for others as well," said England manager Gareth Southgate.

"We're going to be playing in front of 60,000 people and we want to be as competitive as we can. In these games we have to pick a team to represent the country as well as we can.

"We don't want to overburden players. Around friendly matches we can be more sensible but it's difficult around these games."

Spain top Group A4 in the inaugural National League campaign having won their first two games, beating England 2-1 at Wembley in September.

Spain know that a win in Seville will be enough to see them win the group and book a place in the Nations League Finals next June.

