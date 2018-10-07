United States Major League Soccer
D.C. United2Chicago Fire1

Wayne Rooney: Ex-England captain scores twice as DC United beat Chicago Fire

Wayne Rooney scores from the penalty spot for DC United
Rooney strikes the winning penalty as United come from behind to beat Chicago Fire

Wayne Rooney scored twice as his DC United side maintained their play-off push with a 2-1 win over Chicago Fire.

United, who were bottom of the table when Rooney joined in June, are seventh in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.

They are two points behind Montreal Impact with two games in hand, with the top six qualifying for the play-offs.

Rooney levelled against former Manchester United team-mate Bastian Schweinsteiger's side and then struck the winner from the penalty spot.

England's record goalscorer has now found the net nine times in 16 games.

DC United had won won only two of their first 12 games before Rooney's arrival but have now scored 55 goals, their highest league tally since 2007.

Line-ups

D.C. United

  • 24Hamid
  • 7Arriola
  • 13Brillant
  • 15Birnbaum
  • 28Mora
  • 4Canouse
  • 5Moreno
  • 8SeguraSubstituted forStieberat 62'minutes
  • 10AcostaSubstituted forDurkinat 90'minutes
  • 22AsadSubstituted forDeLeonat 87'minutes
  • 9Rooney

Substitutes

  • 11Mattocks
  • 12Ellis
  • 14DeLeon
  • 18Stieber
  • 20Robinson
  • 21Durkin
  • 48Worra

Chicago Fire

  • 30Cleveland
  • 25Corrales
  • 4Kappelhof
  • 31SchweinsteigerBooked at 90mins
  • 3Vincent
  • 6McCarty
  • 13Bronico
  • 10Katai
  • 14MihailovicSubstituted forde Leeuwat 45'minutes
  • 7EdwardsSubstituted forHaslerat 77'minutes
  • 23NikolicSubstituted forMovsisyanat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Movsisyan
  • 8de Leeuw
  • 16Campbell
  • 20Johnson
  • 21Gordon
  • 22Hasler
  • 45Sánchez
Referee:
Ismail Elfath
Attendance:
20,064

Match Stats

Home TeamD.C. UnitedAway TeamChicago Fire
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, D.C. United 2, Chicago Fire 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, D.C. United 2, Chicago Fire 1.

Booking

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

Bill Hamid (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Yura Movsisyan (Chicago Fire).

Corner, Chicago Fire. Conceded by Russell Canouse.

Substitution

Substitution, D.C. United. Christopher Durkin replaces Luciano Acosta.

Attempt missed. Luciano Acosta (D.C. United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Russell Canouse.

Substitution

Substitution, D.C. United. Nick DeLeon replaces Yamil Asad.

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Katai (Chicago Fire) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Luciano Acosta (D.C. United).

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Yamil Asad (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jorge Corrales (Chicago Fire).

Goal!

Goal! D.C. United 2, Chicago Fire 1. Wayne Rooney (D.C. United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty D.C. United. Júnior Moreno draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Johan Kappelhof (Chicago Fire) after a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Chicago Fire. Nicolas Hasler replaces Raheem Edwards.

Frederic Brillant (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yura Movsisyan (Chicago Fire).

Substitution

Substitution, Chicago Fire. Yura Movsisyan replaces Nemanja Nikolic.

Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (D.C. United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luciano Acosta.

Attempt blocked. Wayne Rooney (D.C. United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Wayne Rooney (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Johan Kappelhof (Chicago Fire).

Attempt missed. Luciano Acosta (D.C. United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Zoltán Stieber.

Joseph Mora (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael de Leeuw (Chicago Fire).

Goal!

Goal! D.C. United 1, Chicago Fire 1. Wayne Rooney (D.C. United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Wayne Rooney (D.C. United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Arriola.

Attempt blocked. Paul Arriola (D.C. United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Russell Canouse.

Substitution

Substitution, D.C. United. Zoltán Stieber replaces Ulises Segura.

Ulises Segura (D.C. United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Brandon Vincent (Chicago Fire).

Attempt missed. Yamil Asad (D.C. United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ulises Segura.

Attempt missed. Brandon Vincent (Chicago Fire) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandar Katai with a cross following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Nemanja Nikolic (Chicago Fire) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandt Bronico.

Corner, Chicago Fire. Conceded by Bill Hamid.

Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Katai (Chicago Fire) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Vincent.

Foul by Raheem Edwards (Chicago Fire).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 7th October 2018

  • D.C. UnitedD.C. United2Chicago FireChicago Fire1
  • Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia Union5Minnesota United FCMinnesota United FC1
  • FC DallasFC Dallas2Orlando City SCOrlando City SC0
  • Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas City1LA GalaxyLA Galaxy1
  • Colorado RapidsColorado Rapids0Los Angeles Football ClubLos Angeles Football Club3
  • Real Salt LakeReal Salt Lake1Portland TimbersPortland Timbers4
  • San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose Earthquakes1New York Red BullsNew York Red Bulls3

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atlanta United FC32206667392866
2New York Red Bulls32205760332765
3New York City FC32158955411453
4Philadelphia Union32155124846250
5Columbus Crew SC32139103941-248
6Montreal Impact32134154552-743
7D.C. United30118115549641
8New England Revolution31811124551-635
9Toronto FC3196165560-533
10Chicago Fire3287174759-1231
11Orlando City SC3074194068-2825

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Dallas31169651381357
2Sporting Kansas City31158856381853
3Los Angeles Football Club31158861461553
4Portland Timbers3214995046451
5Seattle Sounders FC30145114132947
6Real Salt Lake32137125154-346
7LA Galaxy32129116160145
8Vancouver Whitecaps FC31127124960-1143
9Minnesota United FC31113174663-1736
10Houston Dynamo3098135045535
11Colorado Rapids3166193262-3024
12San Jose Earthquakes3248204869-2120
View full United States Major League Soccer tables

