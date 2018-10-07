Kylian Mbappe scores four as PSG thrash Lyon

Mbappe has scored 11 goals in nine games so far this season

France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe scored four goals as Paris St-Germain maintained their 100% winning start in Ligue 1 by thrashing Lyon.

Mbappe's goals came in a 13-minute second-half spell, netting his first with a low strike off the post.

He slid in his second, converted a cool finish for his hat-trick and stroked home his fourth from close range.

Neymar's penalty put PSG ahead, with home defender Presnel Kimpembe and Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart both sent off.

France international Kimpembe was given a straight red card by the referee after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), who advised a dismissal as the defender had caught Tanguy Ndombele in the shin with his studs.

Tousart was sent off for a second bookable offence on the stroke of half-time after hauling down Mbappe.

Thomas Tuchel's side, champions in five of the last six seasons, have won all nine league games so far and are eight points clear of second-placed Lille.

Mbappe was mobbed by his team-mates at full-time

Mbappe took home the match ball