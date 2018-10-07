La Liga: Valencia 1-1 Barcelona

Lionel Messi has been involved in more La Liga goals against Valencia than versus any other opponent (32, 22 goals and 10 assists)

Lionel Messi's fine goal was not enough as Barcelona were kept off the top of La Liga by another frustrating draw in Valencia.

Barca - now four without a win in the league - fell behind when Gerard Pique made a mess of a clearance and Ezequiel Garay tapped in at the back post.

Messi then swapped passes with Luis Suarez and drilled in from 20 yards to equalise.

But Barca could not find a winner to leave Sevilla top of the table.

Sevilla had earlier picked up their fourth win a row by beating 10-man Celta Vigo 2-1.

In Valencia, Barcelona had 75% of possession but could only muster five shots on target all game, with Messi going closest to a winner when Neto saved his low shot.

Valencia have now drawn six of their eight league games, with Barcelona - brilliant against Tottenham in midweek - without a league win since beating Sociedad last month.